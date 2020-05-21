Biden holds 11-point lead over Trump: national poll

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden takes selfie with supporters during a rally in Philadelphia May 18, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Biden leads Trump 50 to 39 percent in a head-to-head matchup in the U.S. presidential election, a poll showed.

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is currently holding a 11-point lead over sitting President Donald Trump in this year's race for the White House, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, leads Trump 50 to 39 percent in a head-to-head matchup in the U.S. presidential election, the poll showed. That's up from the 49 - 41 percent lead Biden held in April's poll, but the change is within the margin of error.

Among the registered voters, Democrats go to Biden 88 - 5 percent; Republicans go to Trump 87 - 8 percent; and independents go to Biden 47 - 36 percent.

"What does the 11 point Biden lead tell us? At best for Team Trump, it says voter confidence in President Trump is shaky. At worst for them, as coronavirus cases rise, Trump's judgement is questioned - and November looms," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

Trump's job approval rating ticks lower amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to the poll.

Forty-two percent of voters approve of the job he is doing, while 53 percent disapprove. That's compared to a 45 - 51 percent job approval rating he received in April, his highest ever.

On Trump's response to public health crisis, 41 percent of voters responding to the poll approve while 56 percent disapprove. That is down from a 46 - 51 percent approval rating in April.

Besides, 50 percent approve of Trump's handling of the economy while 47 percent disapprove, compared to a 51 - 44 percent approval in April.

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 1,323 self-identified registered voters by phone from May 14 to 18. It has a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.