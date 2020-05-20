Frigate Chaozhou coordinates with helicopters in realistic operation

The guided-missile frigate Chaozhou (Hull 595) attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command steams in waters of the East China Sea during a maritime realistic training exercise from May 8 to 11, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Daoxian)

An attack helicopter hovers over the sea as the guided-missile frigate Chaozhou (Hull 595) navigates in formation with another vessel during a coordinated operation of a maritime realistic training exercise conducted by a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command from May 8 to 11, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Daoxian)