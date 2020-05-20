Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 20, 2020
China's national legislature to hold press conference ahead of annual session

(Xinhua)    16:07, May 20, 2020

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, will hold a press conference on Thursday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session.

A spokesperson of the third session of the 13th NPC will take questions from Chinese and foreign reporters on the agenda of the session and work of the NPC, according to the press center of the session.

The press conference, scheduled for 9:40 p.m. at the Great Hall of the People, will be held via video link in consideration of epidemic prevention and control and public health protection, it said.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

