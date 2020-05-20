China's Hubei reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, May 20 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

By Tuesday, Hubei had seven confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one in severe condition and one in critical condition.

The province reported 15 new asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, while 26 were released from quarantine. The total number of such cases under medical observation was 274 by Tuesday.

A total of 283,727 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked by Tuesday, 837 of whom were still under medical observation.

As of Tuesday, death toll from the virus in the province stood at 4,512, including 3,869 in Wuhan.

Hubei had so far reported 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,340 in Wuhan.