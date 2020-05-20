Post-90s police officer delays wedding to fight against the epidemic in Shulan

"We had planned to hold a simple wedding ceremony, but now we must postpone it," said Bai Yuhang, a young police officer, born in the 1990s, shared during the fight against COVID-19 in Shulan of northeast China's Jilin province.

Bai Yuhang checks a vehicle at night. (Photo via the Public Security Bureau of Jilin city)

As of May 18, Bai has now supported Shulan for nine days in the city’s fight against the epidemic, taking the initiative to volunteer after learning of the city’s urgent need for police force.

"I am a probationary Party member, and I am relatively young. I have enough experience and physical strength," said Bai, who has five years of work experience.

Bai yuhang and his colleagues check vehicles. (Photo via the Public Security Bureau of Jilin city)

Bai seldom worries about his work. His fiancee Wang Xinyu also supports his decision, however, she cares about Bai's safety. "Every time I hear a notification from WeChat (social app), I know it is a message from him telling me that he is fine."

As Wang has a job in Changchun, a city near Shulan, the two were unable to see each other before Bai had to leave for work.

Bai yuhang checks a vehicle. (Photo via the Public Security Bureau of Jilin city)

At the end of his shift on the 18th, Bai Yuhang returned to a hotel after disinfection. Lying in bed, he hoped that the epidemic could be over as soon as possible and he could hold a decent wedding with his fiancee.