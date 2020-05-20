BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China hopes the United States will complete procedures for temporary flights to bring some Chinese students in the United States back home as soon as possible, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Tuesday.

Some Chinese airlines have arranged flights for the students who have experienced difficulties and are in urgent need of returning home. But the Chinese Consulate General in New York has twice issued notices concerning the postponement of the temporary flights.

"China regrets that the U.S. side has not approved the applications for the flights, which resulted in the postponement," Zhao said at a press briefing.

The postponement has caused great inconvenience to the students, especially those who do not live in cities where the flights will depart. In order to catch the flights, the young students had quitted dormitories or rented rooms, Zhao said.

"We hope the U.S. side will demonstrate the humanitarian spirit and complete the relevant procedures for the flights at the earliest date so that the students will be able to go home," he said.

In the meantime, Chinese embassies and consulates in the United States have assisted them with arrangements and temporary accommodation, Zhao noted.