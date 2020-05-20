Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 20, 2020
China's Guizhou reopens all cinemas, exhibition centers as epidemic wanes

(Xinhua)    09:47, May 20, 2020

GUIYANG, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Guizhou Province announced Tuesday that all cinemas and exhibition centers are allowed to reopen after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Visitors to cinemas are required to book tickets online, have their temperatures taken, sit separately and wear masks during their stay. In addition, theaters are only allowed to book 50 percent of capacity, according to an announcement released by the provincial COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

Necessary meetings and exhibitions can also be held in Guizhou after the announcement, with the number of participants strictly controlled to less than half of the total seats.

Public places that are allowed to reopen will adopt strict safety measures to avoid mass gathering and ensure routine disinfection of public facilities.

Guizhou reported no new cases of COVID-19, no suspected and asymptomatic cases on Monday.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

