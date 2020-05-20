Video: Fight as One

The history of human civilization is the history of mankind continuously fighting and overcoming disasters.

The COVID-19 pandemic has once again proven that building a community with a shared future for mankind is the right way forward, as Chinese President Xi Jinping has emphasized on many occasions.

Over the years, China's Belt and Road Initiative has become an important pathway toward building a community with a shared future for mankind.

It has also become important international public goods that China contribute to global cooperation for combating the virus.

In a pandemic, countries around the world must replace their differences with solidarity, eliminate prejudice with reason, and foster great synergy.

Because we'll secure victory only if we fight as one.