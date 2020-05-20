Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China ups efforts on balanced development of compulsory education: official

(Xinhua)    09:09, May 20, 2020

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China has stepped up efforts on education supervision and support to ensure the balanced development of compulsory education around the country, said an official with the Ministry of Education (MOE) at a press conference Tuesday.

A total of seven provincial-level regions and 69 county-level areas in the country passed a national evaluation on the balanced development of compulsory education in 2019, said Tian Zuyin, chief of the MOE education inspection department, adding that so far 23 provincial-level regions and over 95 percent of the county-level areas in China have passed the evaluation.

Balanced development of compulsory education generally refers to efforts in narrowing inter-regional, rural-urban or inter-school gaps in terms of education conditions and quality.

Tian noted that 34.5 billion yuan (about 4.86 billion U.S. dollars) has been allocated to the 69 counties, with 307 schools newly built and over 3,900 schools renovated or expanded in recent years.

In addition, local authorities have set up financial assistance systems for students in need, covering those from poverty-stricken families, children of migrant workers, "left-behind" children and those with disabilities, with an aim to guarantee their equal access to compulsory education, according to Tian.

The State Council issued a directive on the balanced development of compulsory education in 2012, setting targets for development in this regard.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York