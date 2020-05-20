China ups efforts on balanced development of compulsory education: official

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China has stepped up efforts on education supervision and support to ensure the balanced development of compulsory education around the country, said an official with the Ministry of Education (MOE) at a press conference Tuesday.

A total of seven provincial-level regions and 69 county-level areas in the country passed a national evaluation on the balanced development of compulsory education in 2019, said Tian Zuyin, chief of the MOE education inspection department, adding that so far 23 provincial-level regions and over 95 percent of the county-level areas in China have passed the evaluation.

Balanced development of compulsory education generally refers to efforts in narrowing inter-regional, rural-urban or inter-school gaps in terms of education conditions and quality.

Tian noted that 34.5 billion yuan (about 4.86 billion U.S. dollars) has been allocated to the 69 counties, with 307 schools newly built and over 3,900 schools renovated or expanded in recent years.

In addition, local authorities have set up financial assistance systems for students in need, covering those from poverty-stricken families, children of migrant workers, "left-behind" children and those with disabilities, with an aim to guarantee their equal access to compulsory education, according to Tian.

The State Council issued a directive on the balanced development of compulsory education in 2012, setting targets for development in this regard.