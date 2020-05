An employee works at a silk company in Le'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, on May 19, 2020. In recent years, Le'an has been making efforts to promote its sericulture program and planted more than 1,053 hectares of mulberry trees. About 1,400 impoverished households in the county increased their income through the program and shook off poverty. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)