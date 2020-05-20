Chinese, foreign experts share ideas on cooperation to combat COVID-19

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 30 human rights experts and officials from countries including China, Sweden, France and Australia exchanged ideas on how to build a community with a shared future for humanity and carry out international cooperation in pandemic prevention and control at a seminar held online Monday.

The international seminar was hosted by the Institute for Human Rights of the China University of Political Science and Law under the guidance of the China Society for Human Rights Studies.

Experts from home and abroad believe that the pandemic has highlighted many challenges to human rights protection and called on the international community to eliminate bias and discrimination to enhance cooperation.

Florence Benoit-Rohmer, a professor at the University of Strasbourg, lauded the Chinese government's cooperation with the international community in combating the pandemic and shared the anti-pandemic measures adopted by the European Council.

Human rights expert Brian Burdekin pointed out that international cooperation is in line with the values of international law and international organizations such as the World Health Organization should continue to play an important role.

Zhang Wei, co-director of the Institute for Human Rights of the China University of Political Science and Law, said that all countries should uphold the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, strengthen international solidarity and cooperation and better realize and protect human rights while facing the pandemic together.

The Monday seminar marks the second meeting of the conference series on pandemic prevention and control as well as human rights protection.