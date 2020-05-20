CPC introduces practices, results of resuming work, production in China

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Tuesday sent messages to foreign political parties to introduce the practices and results of resuming work and production in China in the course of implementing regular COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

The messages were sent in the run-up to the "two sessions" -- the annual sessions of China's top legislature and political advisory bodies.

The department pointed out in the letters that, under the strong leadership of the CPC with comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the Chinese people are united in their determination and perseverance, major strategic achievements have been made in prevention and control of the epidemic, and positive results have been achieved in promoting epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development in a coordinated manner.

China has the confidence, capacity and determination to overcome the impact of the epidemic and secure the goal of winning a decisive victory in poverty alleviation and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, the messages said.

Under the current circumstances, it is a common challenge for all countries to restore normal production and life gradually and prevent a rebound of the epidemic, the messages said.

The CPC is ready to work with political parties of all countries to exchange views on the practices and results of promoting economic and social development while implementing regular epidemic prevention and control measures, learn from each other and make active contributions to protecting human safety and promoting global development, the department said in the messages.

Stressing in the letters that no country can stand unaffected in this pandemic, the department said that all countries should support and help each other, deepen international anti-epidemic cooperation and join hands to defeat the pandemic.

Any attempt at stigmatization, politicizing or labeling the virus will not help fight the epidemic, but rather it will poison global efforts and impede anti-pandemic cooperation, the department said.

In the messages, the department said the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and the third session of the 13th National People's Congress will take place in Beijing soon.

The "two sessions" are a major event in China's political life, and this year marks the final phrase of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and implementing the 13th Five-Year Plan, while it is also special since the COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping across the globe, the messages said.

In the context, what messages will be sent and what policy orientation will be conveyed is of great significance to China and the rest of the world, the department said, adding that political parties of all countries are welcome to pay close attention to China's "two sessions."