Inter, Bayern and Real Madrid to co-host "European Solidarity Cup" in 2021

ROME, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Three European giants: Inter Milan, FC Bayern and Real Madrid will stage a European Solidarity Cup in 2021, aiming to send a message of solidarity and use the proceeds to support medical infrastructurs.

Depending on the match calendar, and also depending on when football can be played in front of spectators again, the three teams will play against each other in 2021 in a round-robin group, with one match played in each city: Milan (Inter vs FC Bayern), Madrid (Real vs Inter), and Munich (FC Bayern vs Real Madrid).

"The COVID-19 pandemic has hit people all over the world with great force. The great commitment of all healthcare workers has been essential to now allow us to look to the future. With this initiative we want to thank them and celebrate their work and at the same time send a message of unity and solidarity between nations," said Steven Zhang, club president.

The net proceeds from all three games will be donated to medical facilities in the three countries as a symbol of support for a united Europe.