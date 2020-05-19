Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 19, 2020
China's Jilin reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    13:33, May 19, 2020

CHANGCHUN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Jilin Province reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, local health authorities said Tuesday.

The provincial health commission also said that three other new confirmed cases were reported between midnight Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The provincial health commission said the new domestically transmitted cases were in the cities of Jilin and Shulan and were either close contacts of earlier confirmed cases or screened out in the community.

No new asymptomatic cases were reported Monday in the province, with one still under medical observation. No new imported confirmed cases were reported on Monday.

By Monday, the province had reported a total of 132 confirmed locally transmitted cases, including two deaths and 104 who had been discharged from hospital after recovery. There are still 26 patients receiving treatment in hospital, three in severe condition, all in the city of Jilin, and 1,143 close contacts of locally transmitted cases under medical observation.

