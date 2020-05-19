College students create portrait of renowned Chinese respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan with cherry blossom petals

Two college students in Dalian, northeast China’s Liaoning province, created a portrait of Zhong Nanshan, a respected respiratory expert in China, with petals of cherry blossom on May 17, WeChat account of China Youth Daily reported Monday.

There was also a supportive message written in the portrait using cherry blossoms, reading, “Go China!”

The caption has been frequently mentioned during China’s fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and was used this time to express best wishes to the country, according to Chen Guanyu, one of the creators.

The two students used the cherry blossom petals that were blown off the night before, encouraging many passersby to help pick up the petals after learning of their intentions.

Zhong is an idol and role model for them, said the students, adding that medical workers are the most courageous soldiers in the country’s battle against the COVID-19.

The two students created the special portrait inspired from a photograph of Zhong. They chose this specific photo because they see unswerving determination in his eyes, said Xie Jichao, the other creator.

If they were to give a title to the artwork, it would be “We are fine because you are here,” said the students.

“Scientists are the real role models for young people,” commented many Internet users after seeing a video of the cherry blossom portrait.