China to work with other G20 members on debt service suspension for poorest nations: Xi

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China will work with other G20 members to implement the Debt Service Suspension Initiative for the poorest countries, said Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday at the opening of the 73rd World Health Assembly via video link.

China is also ready to work with the international community to bolster support for the hardest-hit countries under the greatest strain of debt service, so that they could tide over the current difficulties, Xi said.