Xi makes proposals for curbing COVID-19

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday made the following proposals to bring COVID-19 under control:
-- We must do everything we can for COVID-19 control and treatment;
-- The World Health Organization should lead the global response;
-- We must provide greater support for Africa;
-- We must strengthen global governance in the area of public health;
-- We must restore economic and social development;
-- We must strengthen international cooperation.
Xi made the proposals when delivering a speech at the opening of the 73rd World Health Assembly via video link.