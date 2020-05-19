Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Xi makes proposals for curbing COVID-19

(Xinhua)    09:07, May 19, 2020

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday made the following proposals to bring COVID-19 under control:

-- We must do everything we can for COVID-19 control and treatment;

-- The World Health Organization should lead the global response;

-- We must provide greater support for Africa;

-- We must strengthen global governance in the area of public health;

-- We must restore economic and social development;

-- We must strengthen international cooperation.

Xi made the proposals when delivering a speech at the opening of the 73rd World Health Assembly via video link.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

