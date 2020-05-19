China helps world fight COVID-19 with concept of community with shared future for mankind, expert says

KAMPALA, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China has made concerted nationwide efforts to combat COVID-19 and supported the world in fighting the disease with the aim for building a community with a shared future for mankind, a Ugandan expert has said.

"It is not only a correct choice but a mandatory step," Mark Kaahwa, senior lecturer and educationist at Mountains of the Moon University of Uganda, told Xinhua in a recent interview, noting that the novel coronavirus "does not discriminate based on race, religion, boundary, ethnicity."

"One great lesson humanity should learn from this virus is that we are much closer than we think," he said, adding that to defeat it requires "global effort and collaboration and nothing else."

Recalling that China has firmly supported the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO) in playing their due roles in international cooperation against the pandemic, and has brought much assistance to African countries including Uganda, Kaahwa said that Ugandan people deem that "a friend in need is a friend indeed."

"Our relationship is a symbiotic relationship and never a master-slave relationship," the expert said. "We have been good development partners with China during the good times, now this collaboration, unity, and solidarity in the fight against this world monster (COVID-19) are more than ever before needed now."

Over the past months, China has delivered medical supplies to Uganda to help the East African country fight the pandemic, including surgical masks, medical masks, disposable protective clothing, medical protective goggles, surgical gloves and so on.

Chinese medical experts have also shared their experiences of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with their counterparts in Uganda and South Sudan over the weekend. The meeting was organized by the UNAIDS China Office, the WHO, and WeDoctor, a medical health technology platform.

"Uganda and other countries facing this threat need to learn the best practices that have enabled China to recover from the pandemic," Kaahwa said. "Uganda needs all the support to fight this pandemic from all her long-time friends, business partners and well-wishers across the globe."

In the multilateral cooperation to fight against the pandemic, China's support of the world is "justified as a sign of common effort and collaboration to fight this world threat to humanity," he said.