China city imposes tougher restrictions for epidemic control

CHANGCHUN, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Shulan, a county-level city in northeast China's Jilin Province, on Monday imposed complete closed-off management for local residential communities with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases.

Since the city saw a new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case on May 7, Shulan had reported 19 new local confirmed cases. A total of 535 close contacts of the cases in Shulan had been reported.

The epidemic prevention and control work leading group in Shulan said "the toughest control measures" went into effect as of Monday noon.

Local residential communities with confirmed or suspected cases are under complete close-off management, basically allowing no people to come in and go out without authorization, it said. The stores and supermarkets are responsible for delivering daily necessities.

People who work for government agencies or companies that have resumed operations need special passes for entry and exit of their residential communities.

Households in other residential communities or villages are only allowed to dispatch one family member once every two days to go shopping for living materials for no more than two hours.