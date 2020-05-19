Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 19, 2020
China increases state compensation for violation of personal freedom

(Xinhua)    08:57, May 19, 2020

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) and Supreme People's Procuratorate on Monday unveiled new state compensation standard for violating personal freedom.

The new standard was 346.75 yuan (about 49 U.S. dollars) per day, slightly higher than last year's 315.94 yuan, according to circulars issued by the two state organs.

Under China's State Compensation Law, victims have the right to compensation if their lawful rights and interests were damaged by state organs or their functionaries.

The compensation standard was made in accordance with the average daily salary of the country's urban employees in the preceding year.

The SPC has required courts at all levels to implement the standards in accordance with the newly released circular starting from Monday. 

