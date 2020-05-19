China calls for global support to WHO's leading role in COVID-19 response

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Director of China's National Health Commission Ma Xiaowei on Monday called for unity and coherence of the world as well as support to the leading role of the World Health Organization (WHO) in COVID-19 prevention and control.

Ma made the remarks at the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly via video link as head of the Chinese delegation to the assembly.

Noting that COVID-19 is a common enemy of humanity, Ma said China had always shared the information concerning the epidemic and the virus' gene sequence, primers and probes with the international community as soon as possible and had carried out international technological exchanges.

He also called on countries to stand firmly against rumors, stigmatization and discrimination and jointly help countries with more fragile healthcare systems enhance their capabilities of COVID-19 response.

The Chinese government has always put people's lives and health first in the fight against the epidemic, and with great efforts and sacrifices, China has basically curbed the domestic transmission of the epidemic, according to Ma.

"We will not forget the precious support from the international community and will try our best to provide materials and technological aid to countries in need," Ma said.

China will take an active part in the WHO's global cooperation initiative on accelerating the development, production and equitable distribution of vaccines and drugs for COVID-19, he added.

"We will surely prevail over the pandemic so long as the international community stands together," Ma said.