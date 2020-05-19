China province to reopen kindergartens in late May

KUNMING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province will reopen kindergartens and special education schools from May 25 as the COVID-19 epidemic in the country has been subdued.

The local governments should first evaluate the epidemic control plan of each kindergarten and special education school and those that fail to meet government requirements should delay the reopening, the provincial education department said Monday.

The department ordered kindergartens to stagger school start times for kids in three grades and parents to truthfully report the health status and travel history of their kids.