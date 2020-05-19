China's ambassador expects more cooperation, closer ties with BiH

SARAJEVO, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) Ji Ping has said that China wants more cooperation in various fields and closer ties with BiH, as the two countries marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

"We want to intensify economic and trade cooperation with BiH, tap more cooperation potentials in transport infrastructure, energy and tourism, and have more cultural exchanges," Ji said in an interview with BiH magazine Start. The Chinese version of the interview was published on Monday on the Chinese embassy's website.

The ambassador said the two countries have been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic side by side. China immediately provided support after the COVID-19 outbreak in BiH, he said.

China has shared knowledge and experience in combating COVID-19 with BiH by hosting two video conferences -- one in March and the other in April -- between China and countries of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), he said.

The ambassador also said that China remained committed to the implementation of the Belt and Road projects in BiH despite the COVID-19 pandemic.