Pic story of disabled online cotton store owner

Zhao Yang (C) introduces a piece of cloth to online store owners in Nangong City, north China's Hebei Province, May 17, 2020. Zhao Yang, a 33-year-old villager from Xiaozhao Village in Nangong City, lost his arms due to an accidental electric shock at the age of 13. With the help of his family, he started to learn and practice typewriting with his feet in 2003. Zhao took advantage of the rich resource of cotton of Nangong City and managed to open an online cotton store in 2009. Now, his store's annual revenue has reached more than one million yuan (about 140,793 U.S. dollars) and quilts products have been exported to overseas, such as Malaysia, Vietnam and etc. "I can type over 40 words in one minute and can chat online with four or five customers at the same time" Zhao said proudly. With the experience of running an online store, Zhao has helped seven young people in his village open their online stores. Talking about the future, Zhao said he hopes to cooperate with the local federation and school of the disabled to help them create their own business. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)