Russian COVID-19 cases grow to 290,678

(Xinhua)    17:03, May 18, 2020

MOSCOW, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Russia has confirmed 8,926 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 290,678, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Monday.

The single-day increase has fallen below 10,000 for three consecutive days, the center's data showed.

The death toll grew by 91 to 2,722, while 70,209 people have now recovered, including 2,836 over the last 24 hours, said the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, confirmed 3,238 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 146,062.

Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Monday that 264,451 people had been under medical observation as of Sunday.

More than 7.1 million lab tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the country so far, it added. 

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

