Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Nucleic acid testing should cover all overseas arrivals: official

(Xinhua)    17:03, May 18, 2020

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Nucleic acid testing should cover all inbound personnel and those involved in transferring inbound travelers, a Chinese health official said Monday.

Prevention measures including closed-loop management should be strengthened to prevent domestically transmitted cases in light of the evolving situation overseas, as people-to-people exchanges and economic cooperation may increase, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, said at a press conference.

China is facing growing pressure to prevent imported cases, Mi said, adding that the number of daily new confirmed cases worldwide exceeded 100,000 for the first time on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 4.52 million.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York