Chinese farmer becomes viral sensation from peacock dance

A Chinese farmer from the Yi ethnic minority group has become an online sensation after a video of him doing a peacock dance went viral recently.

The farmer, named Ma Jin, comes from Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan province, and has been fond of dancing since he was little.

"When I feel tired from farming, I do a little dance to relax," Ma said, adding that he doesn't have a fixed venue for his moves, sometimes doing it in the mountains and sometimes on the farmland.

According to the 51-year-old farmer, he doesn't have any set routine and simply follows the music and moves his body naturally. When dancing, he devotes himself to it and tries to do the best he can, he said.

As the backbone of the family, Ma hopes to take care of his family members and continue to pursue his dream of dancing.

Many netizens have made remarks and praised Ma for his passion, the pursuit of his dreams and his optimistic attitude to life.