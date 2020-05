A team of Chinese remeasuring surveyors hike toward the advance camp at an altitude of 6,500 meters on Mount Qomolangma, May 17, 2020. The team is expected to reach the summit on May 22 if weather conditions permit. Starting from the base camp at an altitude of 5,200 meters, the team will typically take about a week to reach the summit, passing through five camps at an altitude of 5,800 meters, 6,500 meters, 7,028 meters, 7,790 meters and 8,300 meters, respectively. (Photo by Lhagba/Xinhua)