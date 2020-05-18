Global COVID-19 cases top 4.7 mln: Johns Hopkins University

A medical worker uses a swab to take a sample at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Washington D.C., the United States, on May 14, 2020. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide topped 4.7 million on Sunday, reaching 4,708,415 as of 6:32 p.m. (2232 GMT), according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 314,950 people worldwide have died of the disease, the data showed.

The United States suffered the most from the pandemic, with 1,486,375 cases and a death toll of 89,549. Countries with over 200,000 cases also included Russia, Britain, Brazil, Spain and Italy, according to the CSSE data.