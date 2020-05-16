Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 16, 2020
U.S. retailer J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy due to pandemic

(Xinhua)    12:03, May 16, 2020

U.S. retail giant J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy on Friday due to the impact of COVID-19.

The company said in a statement that it had entered into a restructuring support agreement with lenders that hold around 70 percent of its first lien debt "to reduce the company's outstanding indebtedness and strengthen its financial position."

A number of stores will also be closed, it added.

J. C. Penney Company is one of the largest U.S. apparel and home retailers, owning approximately 850 stores across the country.

