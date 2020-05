More than 6,000 ancient tombs dating back between the Warring States Period (475 B.C.-221 B.C.) and the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644)have been discovered in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The site is located inside the Chengdu Chuanxin Innovative Science and Technology Park and has an area of 10.34 square meters. (Photo/China News Serevice)