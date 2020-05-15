Foreign party leaders call for cooperation amid global health crisis

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Many foreign political parties have sent messages to China, which call on countries worldwide to pursue the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, strengthen cooperation in the anti-epidemic fight and join hands in tackling risks and challenges.

In messages recently sent to the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, foreign political party leaders speak positively of China's achievements in curbing the spread of the epidemic and its contribution to the global fight against the virus, urging against politicization of the disease and stigmatization of other countries.

Chairman and First Secretary of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is also the Zimbabwean president, said the pandemic is a common enemy of mankind which the international community should work together to defeat.

Noting that an epidemic outbreak is a natural phenomenon, Mnangagwa said that we must respect science and avoid making groundless accusations. China has paid a huge price to contain the spread of the epidemic and accumulated useful first-hand information and experience for the global fight against the disease. China's contribution should be recognized by the international community, he said.

Zimbabwe will continue to stand united with China to win the battle against the epidemic, he added.

Solly Afrika Mapaila, first deputy general secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP), expressed his gratitude to China for its great sacrifice in the fight against the pandemic.

Together with political parties around the world, the CPC has called for promoting international cooperation in the battle against COVID-19, which charts the course for the international community to triumph over the virus, he said, adding that the SACP opposes the move of politicizing public health issues, and is committed to safeguarding international cooperation in the anti-epidemic fight.

Chairman of the Free Egyptians Party Essam Khalil said that under the strong leadership of Xi, China has won the battle against the epidemic in the shortest time possible.

China's actions have, once again, proved to the world that the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind is the only way to safeguard human health and security, he said, stressing that politicizing the pandemic and stigmatizing other countries is unpopular. Instead, countries should focus their attention on anti-epidemic cooperation.

He expressed his hope that China will continue to promote international anti-epidemic cooperation and help countries worldwide to overcome the virus at an early date.

President of the Socialist Party of Serbia Ivica Dacic said that the Chinese people stand on the first line of defense in the fight against the pandemic, and have made huge contributions and sacrifices in order to safeguard the health and safety of people around the world, which deserves the respect of all countries worldwide.

Dacic, who is also first deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Serbia, said his country strongly condemns the politicizing and extremist remarks of some countries on the epidemic issue.

In this global public health crisis, China pursues the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, and shows a high sense of international responsibility, which deserves high praise from the world, he added.