Chinese port company donates medical materials to Guinea

(Xinhua)    09:14, May 15, 2020

JINAN, May 14 (Xinhua) -- An airplane carrying a batch of anti-epidemic materials donated by a Shandong-based Chinese port company took off Thursday from south China's Guangzhou City for the Republic of Guinea to help the country fight COVID-19.

The materials, including 300 clinical thermometers, 100,000 medical masks and 500 items of protective clothing, were donated by a subsidiary of the Yantai Port Group Co., Ltd.

The company conducted strict quality checks on the purchased materials and ensured they met the international quality standards.

The Yantai Port has long established a partnership with its counterparts in Guinea. Over the years, the company has assisted the country in infrastructure development, creating 50,000 jobs for local people.

