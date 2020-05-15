Factbox: China's fight against novel coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments on COVID-19 in China:

-- Chinese health authority said Thursday that it received reports of three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Wednesday.

The three cases were domestically transmitted, with two in Liaoning Province and one in Jilin Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths were reported Wednesday on the mainland, according to the commission.

-- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

By the end of Wednesday, Hubei had six confirmed COVID-19 cases, all in the provincial capital of Wuhan and including one in severe condition and one in critical condition.

-- Northeast China's Jilin Province reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Wednesday, local health authorities said Thursday.

The provincial health commission said the domestically transmitted case lives in the same residential community with an earlier confirmed case in Fengman District in the city of Jilin.

-- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

By Wednesday, the province had reported a total of 559 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported cases.

-- More than 7,500 people in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang have been put under medical observation and are undergoing nucleic acid testing for COVID-19, the municipal government said Thursday.

The measure came as local authorities have strengthened their response to the coronavirus epidemic after the city recently reported three confirmed cases.

-- China has sent a group of medical experts to Algeria to aid its fight against COVID-19.

On Thursday morning, 15 medics from the southwestern Chongqing Municipality and five from the Macao Special Administrative Region departed Chongqing for Algeria. They will help with the anti-epidemic work there.

-- Hainan, the southernmost island province of China, has donated 30,000 disposable medical masks to its sister state Penang, Malaysia, local authorities said.

The masks are expected to arrive in the Malaysian state within three to four working days via a direct flight and will be used to support local epidemic prevention, according to the provincial foreign affairs office.

-- All pandas at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the base said Thursday.

The base asked an authoritative organization to conduct nucleic acid testing on its pandas after media reported that several tigers and lions at New York City's Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19, according to Zhang Zhihe, director of the base.