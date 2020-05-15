Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 15, 2020
More students to resume classes in China's Shandong as epidemic wanes

(Xinhua)    09:11, May 15, 2020

JINAN, May 14 (Xinhua) -- East China's Shandong Province will reopen elementary schools and kindergartens and resume more classes in middle schools, according to the provincial education department on Thursday.

All non-graduating middle and high school students, and pupils from third grade to sixth grade will return to schools between May 18 and May 28, the department said.

First and second-graders, as well as kindergarten students, will return to schools from early June.

Non-final year students of colleges and universities can gradually return to their campuses between May 18 and May 28. The specific reopening date of each school will be announced at a later date.

All schools in Shandong should make targeted plans for epidemic prevention and control and emergency response, according to the department.

Shandong, one of the most populous provinces in China, has a total of 37,700 schools, with more than 19 million students and a teaching staff of 1.5 million.

