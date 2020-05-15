Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Miao silver forging skill taught in training institute in Hunan, C China

(Xinhua)    08:59, May 15, 2020

Jiang Hua forges a silver piece at a training institute of Miao silver forging skill in Fenghuang County, central China's Hunan Province, May 14, 2020. The silver forging of Miao ethnic group, listed as a national intangible cultural heritage, encompasses more than ten procedures. Jiang, 35 years old, became a silversmith in 2006 and started to learn the Miao silver forging skill at the training institute in 2015. At present, Jiang earns an annual income of 80,000 yuan (about 11,276 U.S. dollars) through making silver ornaments with the skill he learned. (Xinhua/Zhou Mian)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York