Miao silver forging skill taught in training institute in Hunan, C China

Jiang Hua forges a silver piece at a training institute of Miao silver forging skill in Fenghuang County, central China's Hunan Province, May 14, 2020. The silver forging of Miao ethnic group, listed as a national intangible cultural heritage, encompasses more than ten procedures. Jiang, 35 years old, became a silversmith in 2006 and started to learn the Miao silver forging skill at the training institute in 2015. At present, Jiang earns an annual income of 80,000 yuan (about 11,276 U.S. dollars) through making silver ornaments with the skill he learned. (Xinhua/Zhou Mian)