Jiangsu gains rapid growth of laser industries

A worker assembles and tests a full-automatic picosecond laser cutting machine at Jiangsu Xianhe Laser Technology Co., Ltd. at Suqian Laser Industrial Park in Suqian City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 14, 2020. There are over 50 laser-related companies so far in the park, among which some involves in laser cutting, laser marking and laser medical equipment. Local authorities have introduced measures to attract more laser industries to the park and support the building of a complete industry chain in laser's research and development, equipment manufacturing as well as processing and application. (Xinhua/Li Bo)