Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Jiangsu gains rapid growth of laser industries

(Xinhua)    08:49, May 15, 2020

CHINA-JIANGSU-SUQIAN-LASER INDUSTRY (CN)

A worker assembles and tests a full-automatic picosecond laser cutting machine at Jiangsu Xianhe Laser Technology Co., Ltd. at Suqian Laser Industrial Park in Suqian City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 14, 2020. There are over 50 laser-related companies so far in the park, among which some involves in laser cutting, laser marking and laser medical equipment. Local authorities have introduced measures to attract more laser industries to the park and support the building of a complete industry chain in laser's research and development, equipment manufacturing as well as processing and application. (Xinhua/Li Bo)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York