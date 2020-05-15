Chinese FM holds phone talks with Hungary, BiH, Estonia counterparts over COVID-19

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held telephone conversations on Thursday with foreign ministers of Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and Estonia over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Wang said that China, under Chinese President Xi Jinping's personal command and deployment, has put the outbreak under control through arduous efforts and has been gradually resuming economic and social life while undertaking prevention and control measures on a regular basis.

China sincerely thanks the related countries for their solidarity and support for China's fight against the epidemic, he said, adding that recently China has overcome its own difficulties, offered support and assistance to relevant countries, shared prevention and control experiences and treatments without reservation, and facilitated various countries's purchase of anti-epidemic supplies in China.

He also said the it is believed that anti-epidemic cooperation will provide new opportunities and inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations between China and relevant countries.

Wang said that viruses know no borders and epidemics do not distinguish between races, adding that human beings belong to a community with a shared future that goes through thick and thin together.

He also said that fighting the epidemic requires international cooperation, and also gives countries an opportunity to come closer and help each other.

Recently, a number of politicians in some countries have insisted on politicizing the epidemic, labeling the virus, and smearing the World Health Organization (WHO), said Wang, adding that those moves, which are a serious violation of international moral principles and undermine international anti-epidemic efforts, should be jointly rejected by the international community.

Wang said that China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) cooperation is a new type of trans-regional cooperation mechanism, and all member countries have played an active role in promoting the cooperation.

Although the epidemic has had some impacts, all parties' willingness to cooperate has not diminished, and their steps have not been stopped, he said, adding that China is willing to maintain communication and coordination with relevant countries and push for more progress of China-CEECs cooperation after the pandemic ends.

The three foreign ministers thanked the Chinese government for providing support and assistance in their countries' fight against the epidemic, saying it fully demonstrates the friendship between relevant countries and China.

They also said their countries are ready to strengthen cooperation with China and the international community to strive for a victory over the virus at an early date.

Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, said Hungary always upholds the one-China principle, which is the political foundation of Hungary-China relations, adding that Hungary will not support Taiwan's accession to the WHO.

Bisera Turkovic, BiH's minister of foreign affairs, said her country maintains that the world's fight against the pandemic should uphold a scientific attitude, adhere to the humanitarian spirit, and support the WHO to play its due role in international anti-virus cooperation.

Adhering to the one-China principle, BiH welcomes further investment by Chinese enterprises and an ever deepening bilateral economic and trade cooperation, Turkovic said.

Urmas Reinsalu, Estonian foreign minister, said that Estonia has been committed to promoting international coordination and enhancing cooperation in a bid to beat the outbreak, adding that as the rotating president of UN Security Council, Estonia received full support and cooperation from China, to which Estonia is very grateful.

He also said that Estonia is willing to further strengthen coordination and cooperation with China within the UN Security Council so as to support the Security Council to play an active role in the global pandemic fight.