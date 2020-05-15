Int'l community urges solidarity, opposes stigmatization amid COVID-19 fight

Photo taken on March 25, 2020 shows the aid supplies donated by China Merchants Port Group (CMPort) to Sri Lankan government in Sri Lanka. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties have sent messages to China, calling for a common vision to build a community with a shared future for mankind while stepping up cooperation to fight against COVID-19 and address other risks and challenges.

In messages recently sent to the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, foreign political party leaders speak positively of China's achievements in curbing the spread of the epidemic and its contribution to the global fight against the virus, urging against politicization of the disease and stigmatization of other countries.

Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli, who is also the country's prime minister, said that under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the CPC, the Chinese government has taken strong and timely measures that helped effectively contain the spread of the epidemic in a short time, and has actively promoted international cooperation to fight the virus.

Experts from the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University attend a video conference with medical staff in Nepal to share experience in combating the COVID-19 in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

The Nepali government and people highly appreciate China's actions as well as its valuable support for Nepal, believing that China's anti-epidemic experience is worth learning for the world, and hoping to work more closely with China in epidemic response.

Noting that a friend in need is a friend indeed, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, leader of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and president of the Southeast Asian country, said the Sri Lankan government and people thank China's generous assistance and experience sharing to help with the fight against COVID-19.

China's contribution in the global fight against the virus is plain and obvious, he said, stressing that the Sri Lankan side firmly opposes any stigmatization against China or the World Health Organization.

A batch of medical aid donated by China is seen upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Sri Lanka, on April 17, 2020. (China Eastern Airlines/Handout via Xinhua)

Sri Lanka stands ready to join hands with China to strengthen international cooperation in order to safeguard the life and health of all human beings, he said.

Ahmad Basarah, chair of the foreign affairs committee of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, said that mankind shares a future facing the COVID-19 epidemic and Indonesia opposes the politicization of the epidemic and the use of it by some forces as a weapon to attack other countries and feed their domestic struggles.

Indonesia highly appreciates the efforts made by China to push forward the international anti-epidemic cooperation and urges the political parties in all countries to build consensus and strength for fighting the epidemic, said Basarah, who is also vice chairman of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly.

Medical supplies provided by China arrive at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Saleem Mandviwalla, leader of the Pakistan People's Party and deputy chairman of the Senate, said that Pakistan firmly opposes the stigmatization of China by some countries, noting scapegoating for the epidemic stems from a Cold War thinking.

Pakistan thanks the CPC for sending letters to various Pakistani political parties to introduce China's anti-epidemic experiences, and Pakistan is willing to continue to deepen communications with the CPC, jointly push forward stronger anti-epidemic cooperation among political parties worldwide, and help build a community with a shared future for mankind, said Mandviwalla.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (R front) welcomes Chinese medical team at the Islamabad International Airport in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, March 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Tian)

Irakli Kobakhidze, executive secretary of the Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party, said that Georgia spoke highly of China's assistance to Georgian citizens in China as well as its medical and financial support for Georgia.

The ongoing pandemic calls for unity and joint efforts of all countries against the invisible enemy, Kobakhidze said, stressing that Georgia supports the initiative to build a community of common health for mankind proposed by Xi, and Georgia is willing to make contribution to stronger international anti-epidemic cooperation.