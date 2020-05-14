Chinese medical team to depart for Algeria for COVID-19 control

Members of Chinese medical team attend a ceremony at Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, May 13, 2020. The Chinese government will send a team of medical experts to Algeria to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic. These experts, specializing in areas including respiratory diseases, intensive care, infectious diseases, and laboratory testing, will fly to Algeria on early Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

CHONGQING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government will send a team of medical experts to Algeria to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team, organized by the National Health Commission, consists of 20 medical experts, including 15 from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and five from China's Macao Special Administrative Region.

These experts, specializing in areas including respiratory diseases, intensive care, infectious diseases, and laboratory testing, will fly to Algeria on early Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, the team will exchange experience with their Algerian counterparts and offer training for medics on the prevention, control, diagnosis, and treatment of the COVID-19 virus.

The team will also carry urgently needed medical supplies donated by Chongqing, including medical masks and medical protective clothing. Enditem