Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese experts use quantum satellite to ensure time information security

(Xinhua)    08:47, May 14, 2020

HEFEI, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Experts used China's quantum satellite -- Quantum Experiments at Space Scale (QUESS) -- to verify quantum-secure time transfer for the first time, which laid a foundation for building a safe satellite navigation system.

The study published on Nature Physics was jointly accomplished by Professor Pan Jianwei from the University of Science and Technology of China and his colleagues.

High-precision time synchronization plays an important role in fundamental science and real-life applications, including navigation and positioning.

The current time synchronization techniques have shown to be vulnerable to sophisticated adversaries. Therefore, there is a compelling need for new methods to distribute high-precision time information securely.

The quantum communication technology can bring new solutions, said Pan. Based on the principle of quantum "non-cloning," time transfer technology with a single photon as a carrier can fundamentally ensure the security of the signal transmission process.

In physics, the no-cloning theorem states that it is impossible to create an identical copy of an arbitrary unknown quantum state.

The research team led by Pan proposed a satellite-based quantum-secure time transfer (QSTT) scheme, in which a single photon is used as the carrier for both the time transfer and the secret-key generation, offering quantum-enhanced security for transferring the time signal and time information.

By using QUESS, experts performed a satellite-to-ground time synchronization using single-photon-level signals and achieved a quantum bit error rate of less than 1 percent and a time-transfer precision of 30 ps, Pan said.

China launched QUESS, nicknamed "Micius" after a 5th Century B.C. Chinese philosopher and scientist, on Aug. 16, 2016.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York