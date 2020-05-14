Factbox: China's fight against novel coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments on COVID-19 in China:

-- Chinese health authority said Wednesday that it received reports of seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, of which one was imported case reported in Shanghai.

The other six cases were domestically transmitted in northeast China's Jilin Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected case which was domestically transmitted in Jilin was also reported.

-- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the province had 598 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, after six such cases were added and 14 released from quarantine Tuesday.

-- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

By Tuesday, the province had reported a total of 559 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported cases.

-- Authorities in Jilin City of northeast China's Jilin Province have adopted a number of more stringent measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The measures include suspending all coach and tourist charter bus services and applying closed-off management to all the city's residential communities and villages.

The measures came after Shulan, a county-level city administered by the city of Jilin, recently reported multiple domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases.

-- The city of Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, has donated a batch of medical supplies to the city of Dire Dawa in Ethiopia to help fight COVID-19, local authorities said Wednesday.

The supplies, worth about 500,000 yuan (about 70,000 U.S. dollars), include five ventilators, 50,000 disposable masks, 5,120 KN95 masks, and 600 protective suits.

-- Beijing will reopen universities from June 6, according to the Beijing Municipal Education Commission on Wednesday.

Graduating students of colleges and universities can return, on a voluntary basis, to campuses where anti-virus measures have been soundly implemented, according to the commission.

-- Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd. said it has never exported N95 masks with ear loops to the United States.

The response came after media reports emerged claiming that boxes of N95 masks with ear loops, with the name Shanghai Dasheng on them, were found to be counterfeit in the U.S. market.

-- The Chinese government will send a team of medical experts to Algeria to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team, organized by the National Health Commission, consists of 20 medical experts, including 15 from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and five from China's Macao Special Administrative Region.