BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that cooperation between China and South Korea against the COVID-19 pandemic is effective and has contributed useful experience to and set a good example of cooperation for the global fight against the coronavirus disease.

Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation in the night with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Xi noted that with arduous efforts, China and South Korea have both effectively contained the epidemic, and that in the joint fight against COVID-19, the two countries have always been helping and supporting each other.

China and South Korea, he said, took the lead in establishing a cooperation mechanism on joint prevention and control of the epidemic, and have each registered not a single case imported from the other.

While maintaining effective COVID-19 prevention and control, the two sides also took the lead in opening a "fast-track lane" for essential personnel on urgent visits to ensure the smooth operation of industrial chains, supply chains and logistics chains in the region, he added.

Their effective cooperation, Xi pointed out, has contributed to both countries' combat against the contagious illness, and also illustrated the principle that "a good neighbor is not to be traded for gold."

China is willing to work with South Korea to continuously push forward bilateral and international cooperation on fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said, suggesting that the two sides continue to strengthen cooperation in joint epidemic prevention and control as well as in research and development of medicines and vaccines.

He also called for concerted efforts to support the World Health Organization in playing its due role, and cement communication and coordination within such multilateral frameworks as the United Nations, the Group of 20, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus China, Japan and South Korea.

Describing China and South Korea as friendly neighbors that cannot be moved away, he pointed out that the two countries have increasing common interests in promoting common development and prosperity, maintaining regional peace and stability, and safeguarding multilateralism and free trade.

The space is also expanding for the two sides to broaden bilateral practical cooperation in various fields and bring more benefits for their people, Xi said.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-South Korea relations, and is willing to strengthen strategic communication with Moon to lead bilateral ties to higher levels.

Moon, for his part, said that he highly appreciates the notable results China has achieved in its combat against COVID-19 under Xi's strong leadership, and wishes China's upcoming Two Sessions -- an important annual political event -- a great success.

He added that his country and China have similar approaches and measures in combating COVID-19, and their anti-epidemic cooperation has been fruitful.

In particular, he noted, the two countries took the lead in creating the "fast-track lane," which has sent a strong signal about their solidarity and cooperation and also presented a good model for the world.

South Korea is willing to continue its communication and cooperation with China, and play an active part in boosting solidarity and mutual trust in the international community and defeating the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

He added that his country looks forward to maintaining close contact with China and continuously pushing forward bilateral relations.