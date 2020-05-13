Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on poverty alleviation

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to poverty alleviation. He has addressed the issue on many occasions. The following are some highlights of his quotes.

-- It is an essential requirement of socialism to eradicate poverty, improve people's living standards and achieve common prosperity among the people.

-- No single poor area or individual shall be left behind.

-- Genuinely poor people are to genuinely shake off poverty. Poverty must be truly eliminated.

-- The measurement for moderate prosperity lies in rural areas.

-- Cadres play a key role in helping people shake off poverty.

-- Eradicating poverty is a common mission of human beings.

-- It will be the first time in the millennia-old history of the Chinese nation that absolute poverty is comprehensively eliminated.

-- Being lifted out of poverty is not an end in itself but the starting point of a new life and a new pursuit.

-- It is imperative to try all possible means to consolidate achievements in poverty alleviation, and then focus on rural vitalization to ensure a better life for rural residents.