Factbox: China's fight against novel coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments on COVID-19 in China:

-- The Chinese mainland reported one new imported case of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,691.

The new case was reported in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Of the total imported cases, 1,611 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 80 remained hospitalized with three in severe conditions.

-- Chinese health authority said Tuesday that no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Monday.

-- A total of 27 patients of COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Monday.

Altogether 78,171 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by the end of Monday.

-- A group of 12 Chinese medical experts have returned to China after aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Ethiopia and Djibouti.

-- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has donated a batch of medical supplies to the Flying Tiger Historical Organization in the United States to aid its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.