Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 290,000 -- Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 290,000 on Tuesday, reaching 290,269 as of 3:32 p.m. (1932 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 4,238,703 cases have been reported from over 180 countries and regions across the world, according to the CSSE.

The United States reported the most COVID-19 deaths at 81,805 among 1,358,901 cases. Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities included Spain, Italy, Britain and France, the CSSE data showed.