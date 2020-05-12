Coronavirus Watch in Mideast: Turkey's COVID-19 cases nudge 140,000 as Iran's tally nears 110,000

A hairdresser wearing a face mask makes a haircut for a customer at a hair salon in Ankara, Turkey, on May 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Mustafa Kaya)

-- Turkey's COVID-19 cases climb to 139,771, 3,841 deaths;

-- Iran's tally of infections hits 109,286, 6,685 deaths;

-- Israel reports lowest 4,405 active cases;

-- China promises to continue to support Lebanon's fight against COVID-19.

CAIRO, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Turkey's COVID-19 cases on Monday climbed to 139,771 with 1,114 new infections, while Iran witnessed a higher surge of coronavirus cases with the tally approaching 110,000.

The death toll of COVID-19 in Turkey, the hardest-hit country in the Middle East, rose to 3,841 after 55 more fatalities were added in the past 24 hours, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

In addition, a total of 95,780 patients in the country have recovered, he said.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a four-day lockdown from May 16 until May 19, a public holiday in Turkey, as part of the measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president also announced the government's decision to lift the travel restrictions for nine cities, noting the limitations for 15 other provinces, including Istanbul, would continue.

Meanwhile, most of the shopping malls, barbershops and beauty salons across Turkey resumed operations as part of a gradual easing of the restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

In Iran, the tally of COVID-19 infections surged to 109,286 after 1,683 new cases were registered.

A boy wearing a face mask is seen at a bus station in downtown Tehran, Iran, on April 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)

The country also reported 45 new deaths from the virus on Monday, raising the death toll to 6,685. A total of 87,422 coronavirus patients have recovered, with 2,703 still in critical condition.

Saudi Arabia's coronavirus cases continued the surging trend with 1,966 new cases, raising the tally to 41,014.

The kingdom reported nine new deaths and 1,280 more recoveries, taking the death toll to 255 and the total recoveries to 12,737.

In Qatar, 1,103 new cases of coronavirus infections were detected, bringing the total number to 23,623, of whom 14 have died and 2,840 recovered.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported 680 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 18,878 and the death toll to 201.

The total number of recoveries from the virus in the UAE increased to 5,381 after 577 more recovered.

Israel reported 29 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally of coronavirus infections to 16,506.

The deaths from the virus in the country increased from 252 to 258 while the recoveries rose by 413 to 11,843.

Israeli people work out at a playground in the central Israeli city of Bat Yam amid COVID-19 pandemic on May, 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Gil Cohen Magen)

It is worth noting that the number of active cases in Israel decreased to 4,405, the lowest number since March 29.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli transport ministry announced that bus services would be partially resumed on weekends under certain restrictions, including a 20-passenger limit per bus and an obligation to wear a face mask.

Egypt witnessed a daily increase of 346 COVID-19 infections, as the tally of confirmed cases in the country rose to 9,746.

The Egyptian health ministry also reported eight more fatalities and 97 cases of recoveries, increasing the death toll to 533 and the total recoveries to 2,172.

Kuwait reported 598 new cases, bringing the country's total number of infections to 9,286, of whom 65 have died and 2,907 recovered.

In Morocco, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 6,281 after 218 new cases were added, which included 188 fatalities and 2,811 recoveries.

Algeria said 168 new cases of infections were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 5,891, while the death toll hit 507 and the recoveries reached 2,841.

The Omani health ministry announced 174 new cases of infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,573, including 17 deaths and 1,211 recoveries.

Iraq confirmed 51 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 2,818, of whom 110 have died and 1,790 recovered.

In the meantime, the country's new Health Minister Hassan Mohammed al-Tamimi hinted at the return to the full curfew or limited regional curfew to protect the citizens from the spread of coronavirus.

"We warn of the danger of continuing high rates in COVID-19 cases in several areas in Iraq," al-Tamimi said in a statement.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sudan rose by 201 to 1,365, while the death toll hit 70 after six fatalities were registered.

In Lebanon, the number of COVID-19 infections increased by 14 to 859, while the death toll remained unchanged at 26.

People wearing face masks walk on a street in Beirut, Lebanon, on May 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian said on Monday that China will continue to support Lebanon in its fight against COVID-19, according to a statement by the Chinese embassy.

"China will continue to provide Lebanon with assistance to enable both countries to cooperate in their fight against the epidemic," Wang said during his meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Jordan registered 22 more infections, bringing the total coronavirus cases to 562, including nine deaths and 390 recoveries.

Yemen's health authorities on Monday recorded five new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total confirmed cases in the war-ravaged Arab country to 56.