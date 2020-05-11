Chinese official urges maintaining personal protection measures against coronavirus

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese health official said Sunday effective personal protection measures should be maintained to guard against the novel coronavirus.

A total of 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on the mainland Saturday, of which 12 were domestically transmitted cases, including 11 in northeast China's Jilin Province.

The cluster infection cases are a reminder that people should always stay alert and step up personal protection against the virus, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

Mi called on people to try to avoid social gatherings and to seek medical advice or testing in designated hospitals if they exhibit symptoms such as fever, cough or fatigue.