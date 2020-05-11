Chinese mainland reports 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Monday that it received reports of 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, of which seven were imported cases reported in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Ten cases were domestically transmitted, with five reported in Hubei Province, three in Jilin Province, one in Liaoning Province and one in Heilongjiang Province, the National Health Commission said in a daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths were reported Sunday on the mainland, according to the commission.