Egypt reports 436 new COVID-19 cases, total hits 9,400

A medical worker checks the temperature of a man returning from Kuwait in Giza, Egypt, on May 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Egypt reported on Sunday 436 new cases and 11 deaths of COVID-19, bringing the total infections registered in the country so far to 9,400, including 525 deaths.

Meanwhile, 73 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from hospitals on Sunday, raising the total recoveries to 2,075, said Egyptian health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed in a statement.

Megahed emphasized that all the patients infected with the novel coronavirus in Egypt receive medical care "in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization."

Egypt announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Feb. 14 and the first death on March 8, both of whom were foreigners.

The Egyptian government has recently started to ease restrictions and reopen services and offices that have been closed for nearly two months, within a coexistence plan to carry out anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming services and economic activities.

The North African country is currently implementing a nationwide nine-hour nighttime curfew that will continue throughout the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan.